‘Rolling out’ and Lexus partner with Black female beauty brand owner Rachel James to highlight next-level elevation with the Lexus NX

Lexus & rolling out are extremely proud to announce their partnership with Chicago native and Pear Nova beauty brand CEO, Rachel James, by launching a next-level branded content program during Women’s History Month. The campaign spotlights the All-New Lexus NX and centers around continuous progress.

“Collaborating with Lexus as a Black-owned media company demonstrates their commitment to diversity and allows us to execute a bold vision that empowers a community of young, gifted and Black creatives and entrepreneurs” said Munson Steed, CEO and publisher of rolling out.

The next generation of entrepreneurs are creative breakouts who continue to activate their vision. This next-level-elevation can be seen in young and ambitious entrepreneurs, such as James, who named her beauty brand after her remarkable sister-in-love, Nova, and the nova pear tree, which is known to withstand extreme temperatures.

“While working with Lexus, I learned that luxury is a feeling. It’s a mindset. It’s an experience. You define luxury. Luxury doesn’t define you. For me, leveling up means reaching, growing, and evolving. I’m constantly challenging myself to reach new goals, grow as a mother, entrepreneur, and human being, and evolve as I learn new things and build new skills. Reaching the next level is about progress, opportunity, and improvement, and it’s about overcoming obstacles to reach new heights,” James commented.

The campaign was directed by director and photographer, Bradley A. Murray at Chicago’s Sound Stage.

“I was extra excited about directing the Lexus campaign because I love Lexus. I’ve only owned Lexus vehicles, so it made sense,” Murray stated.

