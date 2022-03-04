Pear Nova CEO Rachel James talks leveling up and elevating the hustle while working with ‘rolling out’ and Lexus

Rachel James is the CEO and founder of the Pear Nova beauty brand and salon located in Chicago, IL. She built her business by merging her backgrounds in fashion and beauty and it was inspired from her love for art, and her passion for elegance. The brand also draws inspiration from world wonders, runway designers, and remarkable women.

We recently spoke with James on her collaboration with rolling out and Lexus, spotlighting the all-new Lexus NX. Watch the finished campaign here. Read what she had to say below about leveling up and elevating her hustle.

How did you get started in the beauty industry?

I have a fashion and beauty background. My last week of college, in 2012, is when I decided I wanted to be an entrepreneur. I merged both my backgrounds to create a product that sat in the middle: nail polish. From there, I would mix nail polish in my parent’s basement and share my journey on social media. The response to what Pear Nova was becoming was such a positive one. After several years of e-commerce, I felt like Chicago was owed a space to experience the brand, and in 2019 we opened Pear Nova Studio.

This collaboration is about navigating to the next level. What does leveling-up mean to you?

For me, leveling up means reaching, growing, and evolving. I’m constantly challenging myself to reach new goals, grow as a mother, entrepreneur, and human being, and evolve as I learn new things and build new skills. Reaching the next level is about progress, opportunity, and improvement, and it’s about overcoming obstacles to reach new heights.

The Lexus brand is synonymous with luxury and regarded as an automotive brand that stands above the trends. What did you learn about yourself while working with Lexus?

While working with Lexus I learned that luxury is a feeling. It’s a mindset. It’s an experience. You define luxury. Luxury doesn’t define you.

How do you identify when it’s time to level-up?

I know it’s time to level up when the brand experiences growing pains. When it felt like Pear Nova was growing past just me, then past five team members, then past shipping operations, etc… That’s when I knew it was time to advance.

