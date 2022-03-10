Georgia puts Black man behind bars for causing 3 generations of pain

A Georgia man will spend his life in prison after raping and molesting three generations of the same family.

Bennie Frank Johnson was sentenced on March 7 to two life terms plus five years for being found guilty of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation in February 2022.

Johnson was arrested in May 2018 after being accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2017. The mother of the child also admitted she had been abused by Johnson when she was a child.

Soon after, another witness testified that she was raped as a child when Johnson was married to her mother. He was convicted of all counts he faced.

“This is the beginning of breaking generational curses for my family,” the mother of one of the victims said in a statement during the sentencing.

Johnson had been held without bond since his arrest.