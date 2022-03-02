68-year-old man sentenced to decades in prison for dismembering his daughter

A 68-year old man was sentenced to 41 years in prison on Feb. 28, 2022, for killing and dismembering his daughter, leaving her body in trash bags.

In May 2019, authorities responded to a call about a suspicious package near a Baltimore City dumpster. They discovered a shopping cart filled with a large garbage bag that was covered in blood. Inside the bag were the remains of an adult female, who was later identified by family members as Dominique Foster.

The family suspected that Malik Samartaney had done it, and was convicted in October 2021 of second-degree murder and one count of unauthorized disposal of a human body.

His family also said he had a history of violence. In 1975, he was convicted of assault for throwing then-7-month-old Foster through a glass door and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

After being released, Samartaney reportedly shot and killed one of his friends, then drove to his 17-year old son’s foster home and killed the boy. He was given a 20-year prison sentence for each killing but was released after 11 years.

Samartaney read a statement to the court about his daughter’s death.

“Your honor, I’m very sorry for the death of my daughter, but I did not do that,” Samartaney said. “I dream every night that I find the person who would do that.”

Samartaney was sentenced to 40 years for second-degree murder, and one year for the unauthorized disposal of a body charge.