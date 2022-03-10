Kandi Burruss: New season ‘way better’ without Porsha and Cynthia (video)

Kandi Burruss exclaimed that the upcoming 14th season of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be “way better” without Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.

Williams, 40, decided to depart “RHOA” to rev up her reality series, “Porsha’s Family Matters,” which began in January 2022 and details the preparation for her marriage to fiancé Simon Guobadia.

Bailey, 55, a former model who also had a decade-long tenure on the show, hit the exit door after marrying Fox TV sports reporter Mike Hill. Rumors swirled about the set that Bailey was on the precipice of being booted from the show before she left.

Burruss, 45, hasted to add that she didn’t mean to “diss them,” but that the lineup change seemed to have infused intrigue and excitement into Bravo’s most successful “Real Housewives” franchise.

“When we got ready to start the season, I was a little nervous because I’m like, ‘OK, we are losing two peaches that are very important to the franchise. How’s that gonna go?’” Burruss pondered, according to Hollywood Life’s “Get Real With the Housewives” podcast.

Burruss eventually surmised that the show’s fortunes would trend upwardly with their departures, along with the additions of Sheree Whitfield, 52, who is returning after years away from the show, along with Marlo Hampton, 46, who is finally getting her peach as a full-time cast member.

“But let me tell you, no diss to them, this season is going to be way better than the last few,” Burruss said. “I would say it’s a really, really good season and I’m excited for people to watch.”

Burruss is among the longtime cast members who are returning, including Kenya Moore, 51, and Drew Sidora, 36. Former Olympic track superstar Sanya Richards-Ross, 37, is expected to inject spice into the show as well.