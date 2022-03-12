Meet Natalie Frazier-Jackson, Atlanta’s official bead boss

Natalie Jackson’s passion for design started very early, and in 2012 she followed her dreams and started her first six-figure company. Through the company, she opened many doors for hundreds of people to explore the world through beaded art and gemstones. Jackson is passionate about bringing people together and assisting them on their path to accomplishing their goals to create and own a business.

Share the importance of empowering and celebrating women in the crafting industry this month.

The crafting industry is special because it is one of the few female-dominated industries. This industry’s growth has allowed thousands of women to use their creativity as a vehicle for generating supplemental income and or starting a full-time business as a creative. Not only are women starting small businesses where they create handcrafted products, but women are also developing tools and resources to help other crafters and business owners. For example, last year I invented a beadboard for jewelry artisans that allows them to create multiple bracelets at a time. This was not previously on the market. Just as I invented a new product, other women have invented new products or made improvements to existing ones. It is this type of innovation that should be encouraged, supported and celebrated.

Since we’re celebrating Women’s History Month, do you have any advice for women who want to be among the history makers of today?

The purpose of Women’s History Month is to honor the contributions of women who have made an impact on their communities, society and this world. My advice to women who want to be among the history makers is to go the extra mile in your business to make a mark on this world. Consider the legacy you want to create and believe in your ability to make it happen. Also, put your name on something whether it be a business or a product. Lastly, build a community of supporters and colleagues. Contribute to that community by providing those members with valuable information and support.

Tell us about your upcoming event, Come Craft With Us.

March is National Crafting Month, and my company will be hosting an event for crafters to come and spend the day creating. For this event, participants will bring their own supplies for their current crafting projects and spend time with other crafters creating and sharing ideas. There is something really special that happens when you get a roomful of creatives in the same space. It is a guaranteed good time. We will provide Cricut cutting machines for anyone who wants to use one and we have two heat presses on location for those who would like to use them. Snacks and beverages are included in the $25 ticket price. We encourage you to connect with us and join us soon so that we can continue to build this community of amazing businesses and creatives.

Tickets for this event can be found at www.thecraftingdistrict.com. Also connect on Instagram @TheOfficialBeadBoss and @TheCraftingDistrict.