This recent experience left Normani feeling ‘uncomfortable’

Normani felt “uncomfortable” sharing her “most vulnerable” song to date, “Fair.”

The former Fifth Harmony star — who stripped naked for the single’s striking artwork — has admitted she has been guarded with her lyrics in the past and was nervous to share the honest new breakup ballad.

In a press statement for the song, she said: “This song really captures me in one of my most vulnerable moments.

“Sharing this record makes me uncomfortable because you have never really seen me in this light. Definitely aware that you might feel like you don’t know much about me but that’s only because it’s what makes me feel protected.

“I am really forcing myself to let go here. This is huge for me and hopefully this piece of art resonates. Love is beautiful yet so soooo terrifying. I adore you guys to the moon and back.”

The track is the latest taken from Normani’s long-awaited debut solo album and follows the single, “Wild Side,” featuring rap megastar Cardi B.

Normani recently admitted it’s scary putting out the “deepest part of me” for all the world to hear as she is opening herself up to criticism, but she has never felt more confident about her music.

She said: “I think people really underestimate how hard it is and how much effort we put into one project, one body of work.

“When you give your baby out to the world — which is, y’know, our music — that’s the deepest part of me, [and] you give people the opportunity to kind of pick it apart and have an opinion on it; but I believe in what I’m doing now, for sure.”

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker previously teased that her first record will “finally allow people” to get to know “the real” her.

She said: “I am definitely going to be prioritizing real-life experiences and making sure it’s my truth — me as a woman, right now.

“[It] will finally [allow] people to get to know the real me, the real Normani.”

Normani had been “bottling up” her solo greatness and she knew she had it “within her” long before she unleashed her debut solo single, “Motivation,” two years ago.

She added: “To the rest of the world it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, where has she been? What is this?’

“For me, this is what I knew I’ve had within myself for such a long time.

“I have just been bottling it up, and I’m so eager to share it with the rest of the world.

“God, like, saved me until he knew that the moment was right — which is now.”