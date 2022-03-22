Since the initial rollout of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe in 2021, this hybrid has been a major success. This year, the 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe brings the same cutting-edge technology, making it a top choice for adventure seekers who are looking for eco-friendly options when it comes to fuel economy.

In addition to Jeep’s eco-friendliness, they kept top of mind their biggest consumers — women — by offering a palette of vibrant colors to help drivers to customize their appeal and connect with their personalities while traversing on daily ventures. The colors range from the passionate head-turning Tuscerado, which is a deep magenta color to a host of other colors with cool names: Hydro Blue, Sage Green, Snazzberry, Sting-Gray, Firecracker Red and Granite Crystal. They also have the basic colors too — black and white. Rolling out test-drove the Tuscerado Jeep Wrangler. And yes, it was an eye-catcher, drawing the attention of women of all ages.

What makes the Jeep Wrangler such a major success can be found under its hood. Jeep has made a commitment to make the brand the greenest and most exciting. “The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power, delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience and offering an ability to enjoy even more off-road capability in nearly complete silence,” said Christian Meunier, CEO of Jeep.

Though the Jeep is super quiet, it also comes with various options to select for engine power. Our test drive Jeep, the Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe featured a 2.0-liter Turbo PHEV engine along with a 4xe powertrain. So, what that means is that you can drive using gas or press a button and drive in hybrid mode. With gas only, you can average about 20 MPG combined highway and road, while in Hybrid mode (electric + gas) you average a combined highway and road 49 MPG.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe is smartly priced starting around $55,225. With all the featured options and destination fees, our test-driven model was $69,645.

The 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 4xe not only brings cutting-edge technology to vehicles that are fun to drive, but also offers a kaleidoscope of colors to help you connect with your inner self while driving and enjoying life.