Inmate’s young daughter serenaded by R. Kelly from jail (video)

On March 19, a TikTok that has now gone viral was posted of R. Kelly serenading a girl over the phone from jail.

The TikTok was titled “When your dad goes to the same prison as R. Kelly.” Kelly begins to sing parts of the song “Love Letter,” which the girl requested. What makes things even worse, is that the girl sounds as if she is underage.

letting R. Kelly sing to your daughter from his prison cell is actually crazy pic.twitter.com/ukb4CWa6ch — mrs. perfect (@desdollas) March 22, 2022

Many people on social media were outraged at the fact that the inmate let his daughter take part in this, especially considering the crimes that landed Kelly in jail.

“Her daddy is definitely in the right place if he’s getting R. Kelly to call you from prison,” one Twitter user said.

Kelly remains in jail after being convicted of racketeering, sex trafficking, and the sexual exploitation of a child. He’s facing 10 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in May.

On March 23, Kelly’s lawyer filed a legal memorandum saying that he was left to combat “uncharged claims of abusive and sexual behavior” that were “lawful albeit unpalatable for some.” She says that it prevented Kelly from getting a fair trial, as she attempts to appeal his sex trafficking convictions ahead of his May sentencing date.