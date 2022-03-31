Mother allegedly goes into attack mode using her SUV; find out what happened

A mother is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly hitting two high school students intentionally with her SUV on March 28, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada, after hearing her daughter had been in a fight.

Fatima Mitchell told police her daughter was jumped by other students that day and she was frustrated because the school wouldn’t give her any information.

Mitchell then went to the school searching for the students and once she found them, hit the gas and drove her SUV toward them, hitting two students. Mitchell told the police, “If anyone messes with my kids, all I know is to take them out.” When police asked her what that meant, she said, “Obviously, they must want to die.”

A report says that one girl was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the other was treated at the scene.

A witness told police the SUV “made a quick left turn toward the juveniles and hit two of them,” backed up, “and it appeared that the driver was going to attempt to strike the juveniles again.”

A Clark County School District police officer said that Mitchell said something close to “I got all the little homies” when reviewing the body camera footage.

Mitchell is scheduled for a felony hearing on March 31.