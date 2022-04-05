2 suspects arrested after latest Sacramento mass shooting left 6 people dead

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the mass shooting in Sacramento on April 3, 2022. The shooting left six people dead and 12 people wounded.

Dandrae Martin was arrested on April 4, and his brother, Smiley Martin, was taken into custody the following day. Smiley Martin was taken into custody at the scene on the day of the shooting with serious injuries from gunfire. He was taken to a local hospital where police identified him as a person of interest and kept him under police supervision at the hospital.

Dandrae Martin is scheduled to appear in court on April 5, after being booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges. Once Smiley Martin’s medical care is complete, he will be booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a machine gun.

During the investigation, there were more than 100 shell casings found, as at least three buildings and three cars had been hit by bullets. Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester told KCRA news that there were multiple shooters and that a large fight preceded the gunfire.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the six victims as Johntaya Alexander, Melinda Davis, Sergio Harris, Joshu Hoye-Lucchesi, Yamile Martinez-Andrade and De’vazia Turner.

The incident was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the past five weeks. On Feb. 28, 2022, a man fatally shot his three children and another man at a church. He then shot and killed himself.