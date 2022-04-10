Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls.

Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.

Herschel Walker has opened up a four point lead over Senator Warnock in Georgia with seven months to go until the 2022 midterms. https://t.co/SlRn4YdKiq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 6, 2022

Walker has enjoyed increased gravitas since being endorsed by the likes of Trump and U.S. Supreme Court jurist Clarence Thomas.

Some GOP legislators have openly articulated concerns that Democrats will pummel Walker regarding his unsavory business history and for the accusations of physical abuse by his ex-wife and a string of other women.

It could be a mean election year for Black candidates in November as two-time gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who barely lost in 2018, is trailing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp 51-44 percent, The Hill reports. Abrams also trails Republican candidate David Purdue, 49-44 percent, who is slated to challenge Kemp in the GOP primaries. Not surprisingly, the publication stated that race determined who is supporting each candidate.

Meanwhile, Black Twitter is alerting the public to the reasons behind their repugnance of Walker.

Multiple women have accused Herschel Walker of threatening to kill them. Yet Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell want Walker to become a U.S. senator. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) April 9, 2022

Typical Republican

Here we have Clarence Thomas doubling down and publicly appearing with GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker

Don't tell me he wasn't aware of Ginni's actions

He's involved https://t.co/NRPgwTcVNs — Mona (@Monaheart1229) April 9, 2022

Herschel Walker says he has played Russian roulette “over six times” in his life.

Georgia, please don't play Russian roulette with democracy.

Re-elect your great Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock! — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) April 10, 2022

I cannot wait to see Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock defeat Herschel Walker in the 2022 midterm election. Warnock is seeking to win a full 6 year term in the U.S. Senate. It’s imperative that he succeeds. Who’s going to help us make that happen? @SenatorWarnock @ReverendWarnock — Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) April 9, 2022

Herschel Walker is a great American

He's gonna win in a red wave landslide in November — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) April 10, 2022

Say no to crazy my beloved Georgia. No to Herschel Walker. Re-elect the better candidate that really cares about you. @SenatorWarnock. I will see you in October my friends. 💗 — Christa Johnson (@txchristabelle) April 10, 2022