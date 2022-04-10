Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

By Terry Shropshire | Apr 10, 2022

Herschel Walker (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Mary A Lupo)

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls.


Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill. 

Walker has enjoyed increased gravitas since being endorsed by the likes of Trump and U.S. Supreme Court jurist Clarence Thomas.


Some GOP legislators have openly articulated concerns that Democrats will pummel Walker regarding his unsavory business history and for the accusations of physical abuse by his ex-wife and a string of other women. 

It could be a mean election year for Black candidates in November as two-time gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, who barely lost in 2018, is trailing incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp 51-44 percent, The Hill reports. Abrams also trails Republican candidate David Purdue, 49-44 percent, who is slated to challenge Kemp in the GOP primaries. Not surprisingly, the publication stated that race determined who is supporting each candidate.

Meanwhile, Black Twitter is alerting the public to the reasons behind their repugnance of Walker.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination to move forward after deadlock

janis mathis cropped

NCNW CEO Janis Mathis is fighting for fellow lawyer Ketanji Jackson’s Supreme Court nod

Charise Williams explains why Black women need to be involved in politics

cropped

NCBCP CEO Melanie Campbell hosts event for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson