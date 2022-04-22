Snoop Dogg and Billy Ray Cyrus bring new sound along with the Avila Brothers (video)

They are each the epitome of artists who have transcended genres, and overcome personal diversity to reach the top of their respective categories. Entertainment icons Billy Ray Cyrus and Snoop Dogg joined the Grammy-winning Avila Brothers on a “A Hard Working Man,” released via Avila Brothers Music Group/BMG which is available everywhere now. All four artists are familiar with working hard to provide for a family, overcome challenges and to reach your dreams, and this song pays tribute to everyone working hard on their journey in reaching their dreams.

“As you can imagine, bringing four such acclaimed talents together is next to impossible, but luckily for this project, everything lined up perfectly. We are all excited for this collaboration and to share it across multiple genres to reach a diverse group of fans,” said IZ.

“This record we created puts the focus and value back on hard work. Together, we collectively illuminate, celebrate, and honor those around the country that have continued to show up every single day; keeping our world moving especially over the last two years,” added Bobby.



Equally as exciting for The Avila Brothers is that this is the first song in their new partnership with BMG allowing them greater distribution and avenues to get this song to more fans globally.

While on set shooting a video for “A Hard Working Man,” Snoop Dogg let the cat out of the bag by posting a behind-the-scenes clip on social media with Cyrus sending their socials ablaze.

“Who said you can’t teach an old Dogg a new trick! Snoop and the Avila Brothers are on fire with this new song out now with the video about to drop!” Cyrus shared.

Music transcends boundaries and is responsible for bringing the colorful world of The Avila Brothers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Snoop Dogg together, to share this song and give some love to all those that work hard every day.

Produced by The Avila Brothers and mixed by DJ Quik, “A Hard Working Man” is written by Bobby Ross aka AHVLAH, IZ Avila, Billy Ray Cyrus, and C Broadus.

The upcoming video to be released in the next two weeks will feature actual workers in different states across the US from different ages, ethnic backgrounds and occupations.