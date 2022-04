The tone for the Atlanta Hawks‘ 111-110 exhilarating win over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, with a game-winning floater from Trae Young, was set before tip-off. After a 45-minute delay, due to a report of a suspicious package in front of State Farm Arena, players finally hit the floor, fans were admitted in and R&B singer Queen Naija gave one impressive rendition of the national anthem.