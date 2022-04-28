First Independence Bank holds grand opening in Minnesota

First Independence Bank had its grand opening celebration on April 26 as the community event marked its first Black-owned bank in Minnesota.

Damon Jenkins, the senior Vice President and Twin Cities regional market president for First Independence Bank was present, as well as Kiko Davis, the bank’s majority stockholder.

People who were also present at the event were Kenneth Kelly, Chairman & CEO, First Independence Bank; Danielle Squires, Head of Diverse Segments for Corporate & Investment Banking, Wells Fargo; Community partners leadership: Paul Williams, CEO, Project for Pride in Living (PPL); Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

First Independence Bank is one of the few minority-owned banks in the country. In a historic move, the bank ventured to open a location outside of its Detroit headquarters for the first time in more than the 50 years that it’s been in business.

First Independence Bank plans to serve all communities and underrepresented communities in Minnesota.

