First Independence Bank to host grand opening celebration of 1st Black-owned bank in the Twin Cities

First Independence Bank is set to host Twin Cities Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, April 26 starting at 10am ET. This community event marks historic Black-owned bank in Minnesota. See details below.

WHO:

First Independence Bank executives, community and government leaders

WHAT:

Grand Opening in the Twin Cities! Damon Jenkins, senior vice president and Twin Cities regional market president for First Independence Bank and team, will be on-site all day

WHY:

This is the first Black-owned bank to open in the Twin Cities with plans to serve all communities and underrepresented communities. First Independence Bank is headquartered in Detroit.

WHEN:

Tuesday, April 26

10 a.m. – Grand Opening Ceremony

10 a.m . Arrival/gathering

. Arrival/gathering 10:15 a.m. Welcome – Peter Frosch, CEO, Greater MSP Remarks Kenneth Kelly, Chairman & CEO, First Independence Bank Danielle Squires, Head of Diverse Segments for Corporate & Investment Banking, Wells Fargo Community partners leadership: Paul Williams, CEO, Project for Pride in Living (PPL) Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 10:45 a.m. – Ribbon Cutting



12 – 5:30 p.m. – Afternoon Community Celebration

Meet First Independence Bank executives and bank tours.

5:30 – 7 p.m. – Evening Community Celebration 5:30 – 7 p.m.

5:30 – 6:15 p.m. Food, beverages, music by DJ

6:15 – 6:30 p.m. Remarks Damon Jenkins, senior vice president, Twin Cities Region

6:30 – 7:00 p.m. Celebration continues

WHERE:

First Independence Bank, 3430 University Avenue, SE, Minneapolis 55414

About First Independence Bank

First Independence Bank is the 7th largest Black-owned commercial bank in the United States. Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, with its newest location in Minneapolis, Minnesota, it offers a variety of high-quality banking services from managing accounts to personal loans, mortgages, consumer education and investments. First Independence Bank has three locations and offers banking solutions online and digitally through its mobile app. Established in 1970, the bank continues to be a responsible leader, efficiently serving the financial needs of its community, its businesses, and its customers nationwide. First Independence Bank is a member of FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit http://www.firstindependence.com.