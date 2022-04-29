Search
‘Little Women: Atlanta’ star Ms. Juicy Baby in ICU

By Malik Brown | Apr 29, 2022

Image source: Instagram/ @msjuicyrsms

On April 29, it was announced by her agent that “Little Women: Atlanta” star and radio personality Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” King Pearson is currently hospitalized in the ICU.


On Pearson’s Instagram account, representatives of the star announced that she is stabilized in the ICU.

“At this time Ms. Juicy is stabilized in the ICU. The family is thankful for all the prayers and are asking for you to respect their privacy at this time,” the caption reads. “Please continue to keep Ms. Juicy in your prayers. We will keep you updated with any changes.”

According to TMZ, it is not believed that Pearson had any serious health issues, as her hospitalization is currently unknown.

Pearson was a personality on Atlanta’s “Ricky Smiley Morning Show” before joining “Little Women: Atlanta.” That is where she became famous for her catchphrase “It’s Ms. Juicy, baby.”

 

