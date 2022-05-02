50 Cent’s lawyers grill Teairra Mari for 3 hours about his money

Troll king and rap mogul 50 Cent is about collecting his money by any means necessary.

The “Power” and “BMF” television show producer has previously posted videos of him ambushing celebrities at their jobs, homes and in public spaces if they had the unfortunate circumstance of owing Curtis Jackson money.

Singer-songwriter Teairra Mari is undoubtedly the most notorious of 50 Cent’s celebrity prey who failed to reconcile their debt in a timely manner or to Fifty’s satisfaction. Consequently, the singer and star of “Love and Hip Hop Hollywood” was summoned to court for a debtor examination to explain why she has failed to pay what she owes 50 Cent.

According to RadarOnline, Mari was interrogated by legal hounds from the figurative law firm of Cut, Throat and Associates for three-and-a-half hours regarding the court-ordered settlement of $30K plus substantial delinquent fees.

This embarrassing episode began for Mari when she sued 50 Cent for revenge porn along with her ex-boyfriend for sharing a very explicit image from a leaked sex tape. To Mari’s chagrin, the judge sided with Fifty, and therefore required Mari to pay his legal fees, which amounted to $30K.

Mari’s problem has been exacerbated because she has disobeyed the court order and has not paid a single cent of the judgment. Subsequently, the court has assessed sanctions against Mari which brings the total owed to 50 Cent to $50K.

Fifty has undergone considerable maneuvering to collect this sizable debt. The multiplatinum-selling rapper has embarrassed Mari multiple times on social media about where his money is. Afterward, Fifty hired a private investigator to track Mari down in Los Angeles. When she was finally found, an exasperated Mari finally agreed to turn over her financial records to Fifty’s legal team.

A hearing took place on April 20, during which the lawyers grilled Mari from 9:30 a.m. to 12:51 p.m. The legal team plans to use Mari’s testimony against her in their next court appearance to finally collect on her debt.