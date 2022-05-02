Find out why 88 people were arrested on the streets of Atlanta

More than 80 arrests occurred on for illegal street racing in Gwinnett County.

According to police, they received a call about street racing on Peachtree Corners. Officers from Gwinnett and other counties responded, and they were able to block in 26 cars along with drivers, passengers and onlookers.

Gwinnett police say they arrested 68 adults and 20 juveniles. The adults were taken to the Gwinnett Detention Center by using a transport bus and two vans, while the juveniles were released to their parents and guardians.

During the incident, the drivers surrounded and damaged a pizza delivery driver’s car who was trying to escape the melee. Investigators were able to impound 26 cars and recovered five handguns.

There is no word on what charges the people arrested will face.