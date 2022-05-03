The notable 2022 Met Gala Black celebrity outfits

The annual Met Gala took place in New York City on May 2. The distinguished event where the biggest names in Hollywood show off their creativity through fashion, whether or not they follow the actual theme of the excusive event.

This year’s theme was Gilded Glamour, based off Mark Twain’s “Gilded Age,” a time between 1870-1890 when America saw various tech advancements like the telephone and light bulbs become common household items and skyscrapers began to dot the landscape. The specific instructions for attendees was to wear white ties instead of black. Here are some of the most notable looks from Black celebrities this year.

I can't believe this is the first time we're seeing velvet. Jon Batiste showing the power of contrasting materials. And those shimmering shoes! Velvet has a remarkable tendency to play with the light, and it's absolutely decadent. pic.twitter.com/PsIPAj03Um — Natania Barron (@NataniaBarron) May 2, 2022

Gabrielle Union looks absolutely gorgeous in her homage to the legendary Diahann Carroll ❤️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/NEbmvnTcmT — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 3, 2022

Anderson Paak on his way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/QmE3Lh53zE — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) May 2, 2022

Musician Lizzo plays a flute at the Met Gala red carpet pic.twitter.com/4P3KxlSdiA — Reuters (@Reuters) May 3, 2022

Sza wearing Vivienne Westwood at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/VMxyPiNJUZ — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 3, 2022

LaLa Ri has arrived at the 2022 #MetGala! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Q2dOqGkTbK — Seddera Side ✨ (@sedderaside) May 2, 2022

Lala wearing custom LaQuan Smith and Laurel DeWitt at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/udI4WVvfGv — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 2, 2022

.@questlove pays tribute to André Leon Talley in a take on the late writer's legendary coat https://t.co/8zTWWcQLCX #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZANq7PxEgB — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 3, 2022

laura harrier oh wow pic.twitter.com/V0nJyvcapO — 𓂀 (@girIsonfiIm) May 2, 2022

Kid Cudi in Custom KENZO by Nigo🖤 pic.twitter.com/bK2maGeVLQ — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) May 3, 2022

teyana taylor and winnie harlow at the #metgala looking majestic pic.twitter.com/QSCgSqWela — kira jackson (@thekirajackson) May 2, 2022