Entrepreneur Dalton Patterson is lending more than just a hand to his community

Meet Dalton Patterson, professionally known as “DPatt,” is a former athlete turned successful entrepreneur with several businesses. Patterson first won acclaim as a star football player at Western Kentucky University, before building the brand company Spade Blvd. which operates in multiple industries including; clothing, electronics, marketing, real estate, car rental and more.

Patterson’s business interests and branding strategy are proof that entrepreneurs aren’t limit to a single dream.

How do you stay on the cutting edge of your craft?

I stay at the [cutting] edge of my craft by consistently educating myself. Watching YouTube videos, studying the markets, asking lots of questions and learning from all my experiences. I have lots of friends that venture into different businesses similar to mine, so we are always putting our brains together to get better.

What is unique to the experience that you create?

What separates me from others is my work ethic and the education level that I push myself to attain. Even when I’m off I’m still working. and I really love to help people, which is why I am consulting and helping my supporters earn extra income and become financially free. From helping them build perfect credit to starting their own businesses.

How do you map out your goals?

To measure my success, I sometimes look and see what others in my lane are doing. Mostly as long as I’m still growing and pushing forward that is enough for me. Every year I set goals for myself and I set those goals higher than expected to make sure that I achieve them. If my personal brand is growing I know that my other brands will grow as well.