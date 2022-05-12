Mary J. Blige enlists Pepsi to celebrate the power and beauty of women

Mary J Blige partnered with Pepsi for a female empowered mothers day weekend unlike any other. The Strength of a Woman festival consisted of social networking, educational workshops, information panels and numerous celebrity sightings. The event culminated in an all-star concert that included tear-jerking moments from today’s biggest stars with their mothers. If the five-hour concert wasn’t enough, the next morning participants dressed in their Sunday’s best for an all-star gospel celebration at Atlanta’s City Winery.
Highlights for the weekend included millennial artist Baby Tate bringing her legendary mother Dionne Farris out mid-performance to the ladies of Xscape serenading their moms and Mary J Blige giving a powerful performance complete with her signature swag. The iconic singer surprised the audience with a rare live performance of her early 2000s cult hit “All I Need” with rapper Method Man. The weekend focused on celebrating the strength and beauty that defines womanhood as a collective while highlighting mothers.