Mary J. Blige enlists Pepsi to celebrate the power and beauty of women

Mary J Blige partnered with Pepsi for a female empowered mothers day weekend unlike any other. The Strength of a Woman festival consisted of social networking, educational workshops, information panels and numerous celebrity sightings. The event culminated in an all-star concert that included tear-jerking moments from today’s biggest stars with their mothers. If the five-hour concert wasn’t enough, the next morning participants dressed in their Sunday’s best for an all-star gospel celebration at Atlanta’s City Winery.

Highlights for the weekend included millennial artist Baby Tate bringing her legendary mother Dionne Farris out mid-performance to the ladies of Xscape serenading their moms and Mary J Blige giving a powerful performance complete with her signature swag. The iconic singer surprised the audience with a rare live performance of her early 2000s cult hit “All I Need” with rapper Method Man. The weekend focused on celebrating the strength and beauty that defines womanhood as a collective while highlighting mothers.

Powered by superstar energy including Chaka Khan, Taraji P. Henson, Angela Yee, Usher, Tamron Hall, Summer Walker, Jermaine Dupri, Method Man, Angie Martinez, comedian Ms. Pat, and gospel artists Kierra Sheard and Le’Andria Johnson the Friday to Sunday festival was jam-packed cultural immersion.