Hyundai’s 2022 Santa Fe XRT offers distinctive style and safety for consumers

Hyundai’s 2022 Santa Fe XRT AWD makes an excellent midsize SUV choice for buyers looking for a moderately priced vehicle. Besides the valued price, this SUV is loaded with many great features and standard driver technology. Hyundai Motors continues to improve on their fleet of vehicles, especially with Hyundai’s Santa Fe, which is a good-looking and practical crossover SUV.

The Santa Fe XRT stands out from the other trims. It offers new exterior styling attributes distinct from standard Santa Fe models. The noticeable highlights include; front and rear black lower bumper molding, dark silver front and rear skid plates. Hyundai also added black side mirrors, a matte black grille with a new pattern different from the Santa Fe SEL. The car rolling out test-drove also came with black matte wheels giving the Santa Fe a rugged, yet sporty look.

The XRT was designed to convey an outdoor lifestyle. Though the appearance conveys rugged features that communicate toughness with style, personally, this reviewer would keep the Santa Fe for the city.

The Santa Fe is the premier vehicle for Hyundai. It is the brand’s best-selling. It offers a family-oriented SUV practical for any consumer along with cutting-edge technologies and bold exterior and interior looks. One additional note-worthy point to highlight, for customers looking for a midsize SUV, the 2022 Santa Fe was awarded a TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

“Safety is paramount at Hyundai, as evidenced by every vehicle in our SUV lineup earning an IIHS Top Safety or Top Safety Pick+ designation,” said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America.

Hyundai offers two trim models for the Santa Fe. The Convenience package and is available on internal combustion models with or without Hyundai’s exclusive HTRAC® AWD. The Santa Fe XRT FWD is $32,300. The model rolling out test drove was the the XRT AWD, which included the Convenience package — 12 volt power outlets, duel FR and RR USB ports, Bluetooth Hands-Free System, Wireless Device Charging, and Blue Link Connected Services. The starting price for this vehicle is $34,000. Add carpet mats and destination fees, and it tops out at $35,420.

Overall, Hyundai’s 2022 Santa Fe XRT AWD is an excellent choice for a midsize SUV. Add the new distinctive exterior styling attributes, the award-winning safety rating, and moderate pricing, and this is a great midsize vehicle to consider.