Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

WNBA players react to latest Brittney Griner legal update

By Rashad Milligan | May 13, 2022
Photo source: Instagram – @brittneygriner

WNBA legend Brittney Griner‘s legal status has been updated after her latest court appearance on May 13.

Russian authorities decided to extend Griner’s detainment for another month. She has also been denied house arrest. One source told the Associated Press that the Phoenix Mercury center’s case could go to trial soon with the extension being so short. Griner has been incarcerated for almost three months.


Named one  of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players ever in 2021, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for allegedly having vape cartridges containing oil from cannabis in her luggage. She was returning to Russia because that’s where she plays in the WNBA off-season. She faces drug smuggling charges with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The arrest happened shortly before the start of the Ukranian-Russian war, as America’s an ally of Ukraine. Many observers of Griner’s case have stated they believe Russia is using the athlete as a political pawn.

Members of the White House and President Joe Biden’s administration have publicly called for the release of Griner, but no progress has been seen publicly since reports came out they were working on bringing her home in March. On May 3, the White House officially reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained.”


A photo of Griner from her latest hearing surfaced, as she photographed wearing a Jordan brand hoodie and her head down as she walks handcuffed.

After being advised to not speak publicly about the situation, the WNBA has fully publicly advocated for the release of Griner since the season returned on May 6. Many players spoke out on social media after the latest legal update.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

WNBA stars stun in ‘Sports Ilustrated Swimsuit’ issue (photos)

WNBA All-Star Dearica Hamby shares how motherhood impacted career

An inside look at A’Ja Wilson, Dearica Hamby and the most fun team in the WNBA

American released from Russian jail, but not WNBA’s Brittney Griner