WNBA players react to latest Brittney Griner legal update

WNBA legend Brittney Griner‘s legal status has been updated after her latest court appearance on May 13.

Russian authorities decided to extend Griner’s detainment for another month. She has also been denied house arrest. One source told the Associated Press that the Phoenix Mercury center’s case could go to trial soon with the extension being so short. Griner has been incarcerated for almost three months.

Named one of the WNBA’s 25 greatest players ever in 2021, Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for allegedly having vape cartridges containing oil from cannabis in her luggage. She was returning to Russia because that’s where she plays in the WNBA off-season. She faces drug smuggling charges with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The arrest happened shortly before the start of the Ukranian-Russian war, as America’s an ally of Ukraine. Many observers of Griner’s case have stated they believe Russia is using the athlete as a political pawn.

Members of the White House and President Joe Biden’s administration have publicly called for the release of Griner, but no progress has been seen publicly since reports came out they were working on bringing her home in March. On May 3, the White House officially reclassified Griner as “wrongfully detained.”

A photo of Griner from her latest hearing surfaced, as she photographed wearing a Jordan brand hoodie and her head down as she walks handcuffed.

After being advised to not speak publicly about the situation, the WNBA has fully publicly advocated for the release of Griner since the season returned on May 6. Many players spoke out on social media after the latest legal update.

85 days. Enough is enough. It’s time for our sister Brittney Griner to come home. #WeAreBG — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) May 13, 2022

85 days. 85 too long. Another 30 is absolutely unfathomable. This spirit, this soul, this HUMAN needs to be back on US soil NOW. It’s beyond disheartening what they’re doing to her; it’s disgusting. FREE BRITTNEY GRINER—screaming it to the rooftops—til she’s back home. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/kap7YieMai — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) May 13, 2022

It’s been 429 days since I’ve played basketball, but that means nothing compared to the 85 days of our sister Brittney Griner being wrongfully detained in Russia. It is time for her to come home. Know that we are watching @WhiteHouse. Know that we are paying attention. #WeAreBG — Alysha Clark (@Alysha_Clark) May 13, 2022

@WhiteHouse one of our sisters is wrongly detained (according to our US STATE DEPARTMENT) and holed up in a Russian prison for another 30 days…can you please get @brittneygriner home to us? #FreeBrittneyGriner — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 13, 2022