Alliance Tax Solutions CEO defines offering compromise

Alliance Tax Solutions CEO Deaphalis Sample offers tax financial advice.

What is an offering compromise?

An offering compromise is a program the IRS offers that allows us to go in and settle the debt for the lowest amount that’s allowable by law.

What are the steps for executing an offer and compromise?

One is doubt as to liability … meaning the debt is not mine.

Two, doubt as to collectability, meaning I don’t have the money.

The third way is effective tax administration, meaning there were some unique circumstance or situation that prevented you from taking care of your liability. So we exercise that program for you. If you have a debt where you can’t write a check for the entire dollar amount of what the IRS is saying you owe, give us a call at Alliance Tax Solutions today.