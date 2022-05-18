Joseline Hernandez and her fiancé have dodged a $25M lawsuit

It looks like Joseline Hernandez and her fiancé Ballistic are going to be able to keep a lot of money in their pockets moving forward.

In March 2022, “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” cast member Amber Ali filed a lawsuit against the couple after she was attacked on the reunion show. Ali went to social media to talk about the situation, and Hernandez unsurprisingly responded to the accusations on Twitter on March 16.

“I mortal kombat[ed] one h–, pimp slapped another one,” Hernandez tweeted. “Pushed one into last night’s episode. Kicked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out everyone on that stage. Me and my crew. Wait for it.”

In the documents that were obtained by TMZ in April, there were claims that the cast members showed up in high heels for the reunion taping, but Hernandez had on boots and was waiting to attack them.

Apparently, Ali is in a better place mentally and announced on Instagram that she has decided to drop the lawsuit against the couple.

“Thank you to all my fans that have my back!!! After deep thought, I am no longer seeking legal action against @thezeusnetwork, Joseline or Ballistic for what took place at the reunion,” Ali said. “I am putting this entire ordeal behind me. Thank you for all the support and understanding. I am in great health and great spirits, I am moving on with my life.”