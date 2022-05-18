Lil Meech arrested for alleged felony theft

Lil Meech, who soared to national fame portraying his father Big Meech in the hit cable series “BMF,” was arrested on charges of grand theft in Miami.

According to the police report obtained by TMZ, Lil Meech, whose real name is Demetrious Flenory Jr., was booked into the county lock up on three charges on March 14, 2022: two counts of first-degree grand theft; and a separate count of organized fraud.

Authorities claim that Meech purchased a $250K Richard Mille watch at Haimov Jewelers store in Miami using his $80K Rolex as down payment.

The store claims that Meech, however, never tried to pay the balance and never returned the watch. Additionally, the police complaint states that Lil Meech tried to exchange the Richard Mille watch for another one at a different store.

Meech was arrested and released the same day, but it remains to be seen if this legal entanglement will impact his ability to star in the second season of “BMF,” produced by 50 Cent, which chronicles the rise and fall of the Black Mafia Family co-founded by Meech’s father, Big Meech, and uncle, Terry Flenory.