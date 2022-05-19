Why Deion Sanders called out Nick Saban’s ‘lie’

Coach Prime isn’t having any of it.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Jackson State football coach who prides himself on starting his day in the wee hours of the morning, tweeted his son woke him up past 11 p.m. CDT on May 18.

“You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow,” Sanders tweeted. “I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE.”

The comment from Alabama head coach Nick Saban that Sanders is referring to is the rumor that Barstool Sports signed Hunter, the No. 1 player in the country, to a $1 million name, image and likeness deal. Sanders was a Barstool Sports employee at the time of the signing, and he appeared on the platform’s NFL picks show, hosted a podcast and had a documentary covering his experience as JSU’s coach. Sanders denied those claims about Hunter’s contract immediately and joked Jackson State didn’t have nearly enough money to fulfill such an amount. Hunter, who plays defensive back just like Sanders, was originally committed to Florida State, where Sanders played college football in the 1980s.

More Saban on NIL: "Jackson State paid a guy (Travis Hunter) $1,000,000 last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it! Nobody did anything about it." REALLY??? 🤨https://t.co/dTD3C9mGjk — Ben Peck (@TheBenPeck) May 19, 2022

Saban also claimed Texas A&M, who had the No. 1 recruiting class last year, bought its class in the NIL era.

Coach Prime also tweeted a video with “The Payback” by James Brown playing to once again announce he was going to address Saban’s comments “soon.”

Sanders and Saban had a commercial series together in 2021, and in many of his media stops discussing the campaign, Sanders called Saban “the GOAT,” and said he jumped at the opportunity to do the commercials so he could learn from him at the promotional shoots. Saban has seven national championships.