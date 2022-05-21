President of Pepsi multicultural the commencement speaker at Morris Brown 2022 graduation 

Derek Lewis, the first president of PepsiCo’s multicultural business and equity development organization is the commencement speaker at Morris Brown College’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 21.

Morris Brown has recently regained its accreditation, after not having it for the last 20 years. To add to the celebration, Lewis plans on giving a motivational address to the graduate class of 2022.

“I am flattered to be invited to speak at Morris Brown College’s 2022 commencement,” Lewis told rolling out. “It’s an honor and privilege to share my story with the future leaders of tomorrow and to help provide them with some words of support and guidance as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”

In an Instagram post, Lewis expressed his excitement about being a speaker for the graduating class.

“Can’t wait to celebrate @morrisbrownatl’s graduating class of 2022! Honored to be their commencement speaker and to be a part of such a momentous moment for the graduates and the college,” Lewis said in the post.

Lewis is an HBCU alum, so it only makes sense for him to give back to the students in those universities. He oversaw the “She Got Now” internship program providing career opportunities for HBCU female students and he helped bring the Historically Better Gala honoring Black trailblazers to fruition.

Dr. Kevin James, the president of Morris Brown College, had nothing but good things to say about this graduation, and calls this momentous occasion “history.”

“This 2022 graduation class is our first accredited graduating class in almost 20 years, so it’s special these five students that are graduating with an accredited degree are able to go to graduate school and do whatever their hearts desire,” Dr. James said. “I’m just very, very happy that this was able to happen this year.”

Walter Jordan, a 51-year-old business management student at Morris Brown, will be one of the five to graduate, as they’ll be the first accredited class since 2002.