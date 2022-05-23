Check out 5 action-packed, family-friendly projects streaming this summer

Whether it’s an action-packed adventure, or a trip to outer space, we got you covered. Check out these titles coming to a screen near you. For more information see the descriptions below.

National Streaming Day Round Up – Family Friendly Titles (May 20)

Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers (Disney+) Doubling Down With The Derricos S4 (TLC/Discovery+) Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+) Tom Swift (CW) Star Trek: New Strange World (Paramount+)



About Chip n’ Dale Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is an upcoming American live-action/animated action-adventure comedy film based on the animated titular Disney characters of the same name, and a continuation of the animated TV series of the same name.

About Doubling Down with The Derricos S4 (TLC/Discovery+)

Sleepless nights, sibling squabbles & a living room full of toe-tripping toys is the norm for any family with kids. Magnify that by 14 & you have the Derricos, who celebrate life & embrace its hurdles and drama with open arms every day. And while their size may be unique, their story is universally relatable.

About Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

The Jedi Master contends with the consequences of his greatest defeat — the downfall and corruption of his one-time friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

About Tom Swift (CW)

The series follows the serialized adventures of its titular character (Richards), an exceptionally brilliant inventor with unlimited resources and unimaginable wealth who is thrust into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the shocking disappearance of his father. Tom takes to the road on a quest to unravel the truth, leaving behind the comforts of his usual moneyed lifestyle while fighting to stay one step ahead of an Illuminati-scale group that’s hellbent on stopping him.

About Star Trek: New Strange World (Paramount+)

STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.