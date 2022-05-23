Ryan Cameron and Ashley Furniture partner to improve kids’ sleeping conditions

Ryan Cameron continues to serve the community.

On May 22, 2022, the Ryan Cameron Foundation partnered with Ashley Furniture’s Hope to Dream Foundation to give away dozens of beds to kids. The event took place at Ashley Furniture’s location on Mount Zion Road in Morrow, Georgia.

Cameron says that they’ve been working for over a year on getting this event to happen.

“This is a partnership of hopefully getting some kids ready for back to school, even though we’re about to go into summer vacation,” Cameron said to rolling out. We believe that a good night’s sleep leads to a great day at school.”

Cameron shared stories of kids who had been sleeping on the floor or on pallets made blankets and comforters, and gave rolling out some pictures of broken bed frames, and other poor conditions that kids were dealing with.

Families were able to leave those sleeping conditions behind, and leave the furniture store with brand-new mattresses for their kids. Angie Morgan, a partner with the Hope to Dream Foundation, gave the scoop on what Ashley Furniture would be providing for the families, and also showed love to Ryan Cameron as well.

They’re going to get a twin-size mattress, a pillow, a foundation, and a comforter set,” Morgan said. “Cameron and I have been working on this and who better than to partner with [than] the ‘Voice of Atlanta.’ The foundation already does amazing things, so I was just glad that he had time, as he always does to make time for the community. He fell right in and we got the ball rolling and he made things happen.”

Jasmine Okokhere, an auntie of one of the kids who received a bed, spoke about what an event like this can do for the community, and for families that need new beds.

I think this is very good, because some kids are probably sleeping on the floor or sleeping on an air mattress, or maybe sleeping with their other siblings,” Okokhere said. “This is a great opportunity for them to have their own personal bed where they can get a good night’s rest so they can get ready to go to school and get ready for the next day.”

This event is just the beginning for Cameron and his foundation, and the next goal is to give out more needed items to kids in the community.

“We’re getting ready to do another event for back to school, and we’re going to do the clear backpacks for people,” Cameron said. “Because of what’s going on in society right now, the clear backpack is going to be the new way to go. It’s a marathon, not a sprint, so we can’t just all of a sudden try to do everything, because there are a lot of communities that don’t need to be left out.”