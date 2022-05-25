Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Kandi Burruss says Xscape would defeat Destiny’s Child in Verzuz; fans laugh

By Terry Shropshire | May 25, 2022
Michelle Williams, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Kandi Burruss is getting buried under an avalanche of fan jokes and memes after she claimed that her group Xscape would defeat Destiny’s Child in a Verzuz battle.

Of course, Bravo producer Andy Cohen ambushed Burruss with the set-up question. Cohen, who is notoriously messy in manufacturing drama on the “Real Housewives” franchise, began a segment by asking who would win in a Verzuz matchup between multiple sets of artists.


Cohen then surprised Burruss, the 43-year-old star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when he asked the singer who would win between her ’90s group Xscape and Destiny’s Child.

“Oh really? We the OGs” Burruss blurted out, while Lil Jon chanted Xscape’s name in the background. Xscape, as most music fans know, has already participated in the popular Verzuz battle series against SWV.


Twitter had a lot of fun with Burruss’ answer as many remarked about her struggle voice. Some even praised Burruss’ very strong and prolific pen in the studio, but mocked her for even suggesting that Xscape would emerge victorious against Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Take a look at a sampling of the skeptical comments lobbed at Burruss.

 

 

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Is J. Cole taking a break from rapping? Find out what contract he just signed

Diddy has a lot of names, but doesn’t want this moniker

Antonio Brown rejects Keyshia Cole after she says she ‘misses’ him

Nick Cannon’s ex-girlfriend may be pregnant with his 9th child


Top Gun Maverick Jay Ellis

‘Top Gun Maverick’ stars Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis enliven the red carpet

Top Gun Maverick Jay Ellis

‘Top Gun Maverick’ stars Jay Ellis, Greg Tarzan Davis had to learn to fly

How George Floyd’s murder 2 years ago changed America forever