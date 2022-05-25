Kandi Burruss says Xscape would defeat Destiny’s Child in Verzuz; fans laugh

Kandi Burruss is getting buried under an avalanche of fan jokes and memes after she claimed that her group Xscape would defeat Destiny’s Child in a Verzuz battle.

Of course, Bravo producer Andy Cohen ambushed Burruss with the set-up question. Cohen, who is notoriously messy in manufacturing drama on the “Real Housewives” franchise, began a segment by asking who would win in a Verzuz matchup between multiple sets of artists.

Cohen then surprised Burruss, the 43-year-old star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when he asked the singer who would win between her ’90s group Xscape and Destiny’s Child.

“Oh really? We the OGs” Burruss blurted out, while Lil Jon chanted Xscape’s name in the background. Xscape, as most music fans know, has already participated in the popular Verzuz battle series against SWV.

Twitter had a lot of fun with Burruss’ answer as many remarked about her struggle voice. Some even praised Burruss’ very strong and prolific pen in the studio, but mocked her for even suggesting that Xscape would emerge victorious against Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Take a look at a sampling of the skeptical comments lobbed at Burruss.

Not Kandi and Lil John saying Xscape would beat Destiny’s Child in a verzus. Baby Kandi may have wrote “Bills Bills Bills” but even she can’t beat Michelle in the demo and Michelle wasn’t even a part of the group at the time! Cut it out! — Paris The Alpha 4/14 (@_ParadiseParis1) May 24, 2022

Escape was bad. 🔥🔥 I don’t know what you’re talking about. They sang real, soulful harmonious slow jams and ballads not pop bubble gum songs that sound like high school cheers. @Kandi #Escape — MsFabulousV (@MsFabulousV1) May 24, 2022

But xscape couldn’t even beat SWV 🥴 — Ogo (@Ogo_001) May 24, 2022

Xscape would NEVER beat Destiny's Child in no #veruzuz ….bye Lil Jon 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 and noooooooooooooooo in his voice — Constance J~ MUA (@makeuplova4life) May 24, 2022

Xscape better than Destiny's Child. Not even close. Absolutely laughable. https://t.co/q8t3uH4iYT — Bunny Shelton (@BunneeShelton) May 24, 2022