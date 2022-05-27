Search
Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

By Malik Brown | May 27, 2022
Image source: Twitter/ @OneSensual_

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids.

In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.


Well, at some point, it looked as if George was tired of all the slander and responded to people that had something negative to say about him having a multitude of kids. On May 26, an Instagram account posted George’s rant.

“Pull out game ain’t weak, I just don’t pull out,” George says in the video. “You n—– got three or four (kids) and don’t do a motherf—— thing. Ain’t s— weak over here. My pockets not weak, and my d— sure ain’t weak.


“I’m still that n—- with 30,” George says repeatedly as he flaunts his money to the camera.

George is said to be a truck driver, and in the video, he’s showing all the money he has, so maybe he actually is able to provide for all 33 of his kids.

 

 

