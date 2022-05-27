Black father of 33 kids goes ballistic after being called irresponsible (video)

Demond George is a Black father with 33 kids. George recently went viral on social media after posting pictures on Facebook with his group of kids.

33 children. This is so irresponsible and nasty. pic.twitter.com/y4kLJZIVAg — kennedy. (@HelloKennedi) May 25, 2022

In his post, he says in the caption “The LEGEND The LEGACY WILL LIVE FOREVER.” Since that post, George has put his Facebook on private, and it’s probably because social media has been going in on him for having so many kids.

Dis so weird it’s literally impossible to give that many children enough attention and love to grow up normal https://t.co/VSMsACden1 — Ocho ⚜️ (@OchoBuckets) May 26, 2022

“Legacy” OF WHAT??? What he was done in life worthy of being kept alive? What has he build for these kids? What are the things he has done that will feed whole generations? NOTHING. This is just male entitlement and lack of responsibility. https://t.co/TBVgIiGRIx — 🖤💞𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐚💞🖤 (@qdrizzyueen) May 26, 2022

I find it weird how certain men will have a bunch of kids just to leave a “big legacy” on Earth, It’s weird and disgusting. https://t.co/PBKMaaFmjv — Sylvia 💖💫 (@sylvsaid) May 26, 2022

Well, at some point, it looked as if George was tired of all the slander and responded to people that had something negative to say about him having a multitude of kids. On May 26, an Instagram account posted George’s rant.

“Pull out game ain’t weak, I just don’t pull out,” George says in the video. “You n—– got three or four (kids) and don’t do a motherf—— thing. Ain’t s— weak over here. My pockets not weak, and my d— sure ain’t weak.

“I’m still that n—- with 30,” George says repeatedly as he flaunts his money to the camera.

Repost: well he's right on one part, some of you dudes have 3 or 4 kids and don’t take care neither one of them. He take care of all 30 of his children…….. Father of 30 gets mad after ppl criticize his pull out game. pic.twitter.com/h37NW5ZR5C — Mystic Beauty (@OneSensual_) May 27, 2022

George is said to be a truck driver, and in the video, he’s showing all the money he has, so maybe he actually is able to provide for all 33 of his kids.