Master P’s daughter has died

Music impresario Master P has informed his fans that his 29-year-old daughter has passed away.

On Sunday evening, May 29, 2022, the rap icon who was born Percy Miller in New Orleans conveyed his overwhelming grief that his daughter Tytyana Miller has succumbed to the toxic combination of severe mental health issues and chronic drug addiction.

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana,” he penned in the comments section of a photo depicting an angel in the sky.

Tytyana Miller’s surviving brother, the rapper and entrepreneur Romeo Miller, said he is also trying to navigate through his roiling emotions following the unfathomable loss of his close sibling who was a star on “Growing Up Hip Hop.”

“Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytana,” Romeo told his two million followers that he cherishes the memories he has with his sister.