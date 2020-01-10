New Orleans mourns the untimely passing of rap legend 5th Ward Weebie

5th Ward Weebie made a name for himself during the 2000s as a key figure in New Orleans’ bounce music scene. On Jan. 9, Weebie, born Jerome Cosey, passed due to complications from a ruptured artery. He was 42-years-old, according to WWLTV.

Weebie began his career in 1997 as a dancer and released his debut album, Show the World, in 1999.

The New Orleans native soon became known for chants and signature songs such as “Shake It Like a Dog” and “I Really Want U.” His songs became a staple in New Orleans’ cultural scenes such as “Second Line Sundays” which is a parade that occurs through multiple communities.

He teamed up with Master P in 2006 for “F–k Katrina” and the two released another collaboration, “Rock the Boat.”

Weebie recently garnered mainstream success for his contributions on Drake’s hit single, “Nice for What.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell shared her thoughts on Weebie’s life in a statement:

“It broke my heart to learn that Jerome Cosey — our 5th Ward Weebie — has passed. Let me find out you didn’t know who he was. He was an iconic personality, a New Orleans legend, and a beloved friend. He was the Bounce King, who showed us how to move, how to love, and how to bring passion and humanity to everything we do… New Orleans has lost a cornerstone of our culture. Our City will not be the same without his voice and his spirit. May he rest in God’s perfect peace,” Cantrell wrote.