CyHi the Prynce and Joe Budden’s feud continues with latest freestyle diss

CyHi The Prynce and Joe Budden have had what the people call “beef” for some years now, and CyHi is the latest person to take a jab in the feud.

On May 30, a video of CyHi freestyling on Sway’s Universe was posted on Twitter, and everybody was focused on several provocative lines from the rapper.

cyhi the prynce dissing Joe budden on a sway freestyle. pic.twitter.com/ot6Fbzrwcd — Philly till the death (@Chatnigga101) May 30, 2022

“Joe Budden, why you got so much hate in your heart. They gone let you f— around make hating an art,” CyHi said.

One thing about Budden is that his Twitter fingers are quick, and probably after an hour or so of the video being posted, he responded to the diss. “Why is Cyhi doing that to my name on vacation? That’s not nice,” Budden tweeted.

An hour later, Budden tweeted “and with that nasty a– bar too … you lot so lucky, lol.”

If you hadn’t seen the freestyle by then, it was most likely because the video was deleted on Twitter because there was a technical issue that messed up CyHi’s vocals. CyHi still didn’t let Budden off the hook, and sent a response to one of his tweets.

“You’re so lucky they f—– my vocals up, lol, but you are a hater!!! ‘Cause one day you champion a n—- then you turn around and say some weird s—,” CyHi said to Budden. “So you use my name for views, so I just returned the favor!!”

Back in 2019 on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” Budden let it be known that when it came to music, CyHi didn’t want to step in the ring with him.

“CyHi don’t want no f—— Joe Budden smoke,” Budden said speaking in the third person. “When Joe gets some time and he puts a record out, that would be the end of him.”