NFL star Jeff Gladney and girlfriend die in accident (video)

NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend died when they were involved in a horrific car crash in Dallas.

On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriffs Department stated that Gladney, a defensive back for the Arizona Cardinals, and his girlfriend Mercedes Palacios, were killed when their Mercedes-Benz SUV clipped another vehicle and flipped over on the freeway. The two were trapped in the vehicle when it burst into flames.

Brian Overstreet, Gladney’s agent, stated that “We are asking prayers for the family, and privacy at this most difficult time.”

Jalen Reagor, Gladney’s former TCU teammate and fellow 2020 first-round draft pick, posted his condolences to Twitter saying: “Lost my brother, my best friend, my right-hand man … ain’t too much more I can take man damn! R.I.P. Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Gladney’s team, the Cardinals, wrote in a statement published on Twitter: “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The player’s former team, the Vikings, tweeted, “We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

Watch the report as the Gladney family mourns and celebrates him.