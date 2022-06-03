Popeyes manager goes wild, slaps underaged employee (video)

A Popeyes manager in Bainbridge, Georgia, has been charged in connection with a fight with an underage worker that was caught on video.

Marquez Smith, 20, was charged with battery and cruelty to children on May 30.

In the video, another employee is shown trying to stop the fight between Smith and the 17-year-old employee. The video then shows Smith slapping the employee, causing her phone to fly out of her hand.

Smith walks to the front as he’s being escorted by the other employees. Smith yells to the teen employee “get the f— out of my store” as the other employees are holding him back.

Popeyes released a statement on Twitter saying “We are absolutely horrified, like the rest of the public. The employee responsible for the assault was immediately terminated by the franchisee. We are working with local authorities and the franchisee to ensure the impacted team member has to support she needs to fully recover.”

On June 1, the family of the victim hired an attorney from Gee & Lee Law Firm, and they released a statemen that reads: “It is completely unacceptable for any employee to be subjected to the physical and verbal abuse captured on video, let alone a teenager. A teenage employee should never have to face the cruel and abusive behavior witnessed in that video.”