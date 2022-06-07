Rapper Trouble’s alleged killer surrenders as tributes pour in (video)

The man who is suspected of breaking into a home and shooting and killing rising rapper Trouble has been apprehended.

The man, Jamichael Jones, reportedly turned himself in to the police in suburban Atlanta at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, June 7, 2022. at the urging of his mother.

According to the Rockdale County Sheriffs Department in Georgia, about 25 miles east of Atlanta, Jones knew the woman whose apartment Trouble fatefully visited the evening of his death. Authorities described Jones’ and the woman’s previous encounter only as a “domestic situation” but declined to elaborate.

Whatever the circumstances, Jones was triggered strongly enough that, during Trouble’s visit to the woman’s home, he broke in and immediately started firing his weapon. He hit Trouble with a single fatal shot to the chest, according to 11 Alive.

The television station reports that Jones has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, home invasion and battery. He was filmed in handcuffs and draped in a green hoodie in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Police stated that Jones’ mother arranged for the peaceful apprehension of her son by facilitating phone communication between the police and her son. After persuading him to turn himself in, police allowed Jones to pick the location for his surrender. He chose a hospital in Clayton County, another suburb of Atlanta on the south side.

As the legal apparatus of Rockdale County processes Jones for prosecution, tributes have poured in for the loss of an emerging star who had recently signed a lucrative contract with Def Jam Records.

R.I.P. Trouble 😔 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) June 5, 2022

Trouble’s surviving girlfriend Alexis Skyy weeps for his children and family members.

Rip @TroubleDTE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family ♥️🥺 pic.twitter.com/fI3yRdzD7y — Alexis Skyy 🦋 (@alexisskyyyyyy) June 5, 2022

Philadelphia rap icon Meek Mill must have been hit with a foreboding sense of doom somewhere as he posted this chilling message on Twitter the day before Trouble passed away.

And I woke up to rip trouble…. Everybody texting be careful! Smh rip fam!!!! https://t.co/P9Kebuct9p — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 5, 2022

Listen to the full report below: