Kanye West and Kim Kardashian look-alike break up

By Malik Brown | Jun 8, 2022
Kanye West (Photo credit: © J. Graylock / jpistudios.com via Bang Media)

Ye West and Chaney Jones are no longer a couple.

On June 7, sources close to West and Jones say things ended between the couple after a trip to Japan. It’s unclear which party called things off.


There had been rumors over the past week that West may have moved on, after being spotted with OnlyFans model Monica Corgan at a movie theater.

Apparently, West and Corgan have been on-again, off-again with each other, so the movie date wasn’t a surprise for some.


West has proved that it’s not hard for him to find another lover. First, it was Julia Fox, and right after they broke up, Jones started showing up at Donda 2 events. That’s when they started showing up in photos together and were flying across the country with each other.

Things became more serious when Jones was spotted with a “Ye” tattoo on her wrist.

Jones has deleted all the photos with West from her Instagram, so that’s another sign that things are probably over between the two.

