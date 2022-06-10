Onyx Collective and OWN announce guests for docuseries ‘The Hair Tales’

On June 9, Disney’s Onyx Collective and OWN jointly announced the guests for “The Hair Tales,” from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis. Oprah Winfrey, who also serves as executive producer, will be featured alongside Issa Rae, Chlöe Bailey, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Marsai Martin, and Chika. The six-part limited docuseries will premiere later this year on OWN and Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ in all other territories. Each episode will lead the audience through a revelatory journey of connecting the personal tales of phenomenal Black women to broader societal and historic themes.

Conceptualized by Michaela Angela Davis and hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, episodes will feature stories offering an honest and layered look into the complex culture of Black hair and, ultimately, Black women’s identity, creativity, and contributions to society — all delivered with a rare mix of intelligence, humor, style, joy, and justice.

“The Hair Tales” is produced by Culture House, Joy Mill Entertainment, Tetravision, and Harpo Films. Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis, Tara Duncan, Raeshem Nijhon, and Carri Twigg serve as executive producers. Concept by Michaela Angela Davis.

Over the course of her esteemed career, Oprah Winfrey has created an unparalleled connection with people around the world. As host of the top-rated, award-winning “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” she entertained, enlightened and uplifted millions of viewers for 25 years. Winfrey’s accomplishments as a global media leader and philanthropist have established her as one of the most influential and admired public figures in the world today.

ABOUT ONYX COLLECTIVE

Onyx Collective is a new content brand formed under Disney General Entertainment Content (DGE) designed to curate a slate of premium programming by creators of color and underrepresented voices. Onyx Collective ushers an exciting slate of content for a global audience, including critically acclaimed debut project Questlove’s Oscar®-winning documentary “Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “The Hair Tales,” from executive producers Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey; legal drama “Reasonable Doubt,” from executive producers Raamla Mohamed, Kerry Washington and Larry Wilmore; limited series “The Plot,” executive produced and starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali; award-winning documentary, “Aftershock,” from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, docuseries “Gigante,” featuring Don Francisco (Mario Kreutzberger), and comedy series “Unprisoned,” executive produced and starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

The brand’s roster of prolific creators also includes writer and comedian Natasha Rothwell (“Insecure,” “SNL”), writer, producer, and director Prentice Penny’s Penny for Your Thoughts, Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Black Panther”) and writer and director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”) and his production company Family Owned.