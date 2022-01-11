Oprah Winfrey producing documentary about Sidney Poitier

Oprah Winfrey is producing a documentary about Sidney Poitier.

The 67-year-old media mogul will serve as the executive producer for the project about the late actor — which she has been working on for over a year — for Apple and Reginald Hudlin is directing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Poitier’s family is involved with the documentary, which is a collaboration with Winfrey’s Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Winfrey mourned the loss of “the greatest of the Great Trees” following Poitier’s death last week.

The Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner actor — who was the first Black winner of the Best Actor Oscar for his work on Lilies of the Field — passed away aged 94, and Winfrey, who considered Poitier a friend and mentor, paid tribute to him on Instagram.

Continue reading on the next page.