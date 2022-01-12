Sidney Poitier’s daughter pens heartfelt message to late father

Sidney Poitier‘s daughter has praised her dad for “changing the landscape for everyone who came after him.”

The late actor died on Jan. 6 at 94-years-old and his daughter, Sidney, has penned an emotional tribute to her father.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, she wrote: “There are no words for this. No real way to prepare for this. No prose beautiful enough, no speech eloquent enough to capture the essence of my dad.

“We know his accomplishments are many and that he quite literally changed the landscape for everyone who came after him.

“He blazed a trail through rough and hostile terrain so those coming behind him could have a bit more ease on the journey.

“So the people who claimed that this mountain was theirs and theirs alone would know that we belonged. That it was indeed our mountain too. That we were coming and that we were staying.”

While she also praised his “strength of character and moral fortitude,”

Sydney also wanted to tell people “how good he was,” too.

