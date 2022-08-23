Search
Jack Daniel’s brings Black business owners together in Richmond, Virginia

Jack Daniel’s is investing in Black businesses
Jack Daniel’s “New Beginnings, Make it Count” panel discussion with (L to R): Randy Fling, Damon Jiggetts, Ashley Williams and Dionne Hughes

Jack Daniel’s hosted its Black business investment program, “New Beginnings, Make It Count,” in Richmond, Virginia, on Aug. 22. The panel included Randy Fling, Damon Jiggetts, Dionne Hughes and Ashley Williams. Jack Daniel’s whiskey brands Tennessee Honey, Tennessee Apple, and Tennessee Fire are still awarding $40K in cash to five selected grant recipients who meet the competition’s eligibility and requirements.

By elevating numerous deserving businesses, Jack Daniel’s aims to empower Black business ownership and encourage local economic stimulation by presenting consumers who “buy Black” with more places to support and shop.


Since its inception in 2020, the program has expanded to include business owners in the Richmond, Virginia, region and has increased its overall contribution to African American entrepreneurs. Once finalists are narrowed down and selected, they will appear in front of an expert judging panel and in-person audience for a live business pitch event where all winners and cash prizes will be announced.

The next panel will take place on Aug. 23 at the Bayou Bar & Grill at 5025 Baltimore Avenue in Philadelphia from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.


