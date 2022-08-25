George Foreman sued for sexually abusing 2 minors in his 20s

Two women claim that George Foreman sexually abused them when he was in his 20s and they were minors.

In documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Aug. 24, the plaintiffs described as Denise S. and Gwen H. in the lawsuit, say that met Foreman on more than one occasion through their father in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Denise says her first encounter with Foreman was when she was around 8-years-old, and claims he began grooming her at an early age by taking her to get ice cream and letting her sit on his lap when he was driving. She says when she was 13 years old, Foreman became sexually inappropriate with her, and at 15 they engaged in sexual intercourse.

Gwen says she met Foreman when she was around nine years old, when her father was his long-time advisor. She claims that six years after meeting, Foreman courted her, and would molest and sexually abuse her until she was 16 years old. The women are suing for unspecified damages.

In July 2022, Foreman released a statement regarding the allegations. In his statement, he says that the lawsuit and allegations are part of an extortion plot, and the women have been asking him to pay them $12.5 million each since January of 2022.

“I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations,” Foreman said to the New York Post. “The pride that I take in my reputation means as much as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies. I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God. I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme and defend myself in court. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”