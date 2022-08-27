Glam-Aholic Lifestyle brand is changing the business of luxury

Mia Ray, a Detroit-bred entrepreneur, is making waves in the billion-dollar luxury lifestyle space. The mom, entrepreneur, and curator of the Glam-Aholic lifestyle is on track to bring in $25 million in revenue for 2022. A retired fashion blogger, Ray took her love for fashion and created the glam-a-holic lifestyle brand for savvy young women worldwide. Glam-Aholic lifestyle bags range in price from $40 to $250 and consists of luggage, totes, travel accessories, wallets and cosmetic bags.

Rolling out recently talked to Mia Ray about her day-to-day schedule, what inspires her, and books that changed her life.

What is your day-to-day routine like at work?

A snapshot of my day-to-day is walking into my Glam-Aholic lifestyle warehouse, having team meetings with staff, going over marketing plans, approving Glam-Aholic product samples, and setting monthly goals.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

I love what I do. I love to create things that I wish existed, and I love to inspire. I am a workaholic so showing up to work every day keeps my creative juices high, and that fire lit to keep persisting. I prayed to be able to live this dream every day, and I’m doing it through my Glam-Aholic lifestyle brand.

How did you determine your career path?

I have always had a love for fashion. I’ve always admired the greats who came before me. I wanted to do something in the fashion industry but was unsure what it would be until I started seeing the positive feedback from my lifestyle/fashion blog, which led me to the Glam-Aholic lifestyle you see today.

Name five top songs on your playlist.

Absolutely anything by Anita Baker.

Nicki Minaj – “Moment For Life”

Beyoncé – “Six Inch”

Jay-Z – “Rock Boys”

Kanye West – “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”

Name three books that changed how you saw life that you would recommend to others.

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz.

Fabulosity by Kimora Lee Simmons.

The Glitter Plan by the owners of Juicy Couture.