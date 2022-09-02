T.I. speaks out about his son’s arrest

On Aug. 31, T.I.’s son, King Harris, posted a mug shot of himself on Instagram and later made a video after his release. According to the video, a young woman said that she received a violation for not wearing a seatbelt, while Harris said he “got four.”

In the caption of the video, it says “I’m bacc. F— 12!! A lil minor set bacc fa a major come bacc.”

The last time Harris got into trouble, T.I. hopped on social media to defend his son, and it wasn’t a surprise to see him do the same thing regarding this incident.

On Sept. 1, T.I. went on Instagram to address the incident.

“I know my son,” the rapper said. “You think I ain’t spoke to my son? His a– is going to prison if he keeps this s— up. Ain’t no way around it, and ain’t nothing I’ll be able to do about it.”

T.I. has had his run-ins with the law as well and says he’s already had that conversation with his son.

“I already made peace with it,” T.I. continued. “I know that energy. I was that energy. I know exactly how it’s going to turn out.”

Despite his recent troubles, T.I. is sticking by his son’s side no matter what and vows to “love him through whatever it is that he’s going through.”

“King is a good kid chasing after the wrong s—,” T.I. said. “I trust God to deal with it the way he sees fit.”