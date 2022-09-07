Kalan.Frfr shows Made in America crowd why the West Coast is the best coast

Roc Nation signee Kalan.Frfr hit the big stage during the Made in America festival to perform his catalog of songs. Kalan has a nice flow while also delivering melodic tunes that all music lovers can enjoy.

Kalan spoke with rolling out about his performance and what Made in America means to him.

How was it bringing the California vibe to Philadelphia?

California is where it’s at. The West Coast is the best coast. It’s all love that we get to come out here and perform. It’s dope to know that people from different places listen to the same music that we do. Like the saying goes, reach one, teach one.

What’s special about being in a mosh pit during a performance?

That’s where the energy forms, it’s different in there. I got some beer thrown [on] me, and it was so crazy. It was lit, though. They were rocking with me and it was the least I [could] do. I appreciate it.

What’s it like being a part of Roc Nation?

It’s exciting. I just want to live up to the potential, I gotta be another one of the greats. I’m sure almost everyone has heard Jay-Z’s verse on the song “GOD DID” when he talked about the billionaires. I’m just trying to get on that list, and you have to be around the right people to get it done.

Tell us about your latest project, 222.

It’s a vibe from front to back. You could put it on in the morning, and by the time you get home at night, you’re still going to be rocking to it and you don’t have to skip a song. You’re going to keep playing it over and over again. If you can vibe forever, why kill the vibe?