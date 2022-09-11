Shereé Whitfield’s clothing line gets mixed reviews

Shereé Whitfield of Real Housewives of Atlanta recently launched her t-shirt and ‘athleisure’ clothing brand called She by Shereé, which sparked a good deal of discussion online. Although her site suddenly crashed due to the overload of traffic from the launch, individuals did not hesitate to add their opinion.

With the slew of negative comments about some of the clothes looking similar to items from Shein and Amazon, some Twitter users took it upon themselves to share other places you can get similar items with the same quality for a lot less such as Etsy. Some even had an opinion on the way her products were displayed on her website and social media.

🤔I think one of the problems with #SheBySheree is the way she is choosing to market her brand… and it’s the reason why potential consumers are having a problem with the “high price point) — Anna Wintour’s Wig (@Bunni_B_) September 8, 2022

Real Housewives of Atlanta fans remember when she first announced 14 years ago that she had a dream of launching a clothing brand called She by Shereé, and some supporters were happy to see her bring the dream to fruition and officially launch. Rumors circulated that she went bankrupt from legal issues back in 2015, but Whitfield seems to be back on her feet.

Today I celebrate @IamSheree for the official launch of #SheBySheree continue to be great Sheree don't worried about the haters they were not going to buy your product anyway they just want clout! — King Dante (@AKingNameDante) September 8, 2022

Although her website crashed, Whitfield announced to fans that her brand was officially sold out despite the negative feedback on her prices, marketing, and the quality of her athletic wear. This is a prime example of there being no such thing as bad publicity.

Here is her latest statement on Instagram, “It’s been a long 14 years since I have had hiccups and even moments of letting go of my dreams of having my own fashion line. It’s extremely hard when funding a fashion line by yourself, with no backing behind you. Let She by Shereé be the example of perseverance for independent women.”

