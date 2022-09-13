Sheryl Lee Ralph wins 1st Emmy and gives a heartfelt speech

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently brought everyone to tears with her acceptance speech and heartfelt song after receiving her first Emmy Award despite being in the industry for 45 years. Watch the speech below.

She began her acceptance speech with a song from the soul titled “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves, which is about the struggles of a woman who’s also an artist. The passion in her voice rang through with every note.

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. Don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” Ralph said. She ended her speech by giving everyone recognition for the support they have shown her including her husband and children.

Ralph is best known for playing the character Deena Jones in the Broadway musical, Dreamgirls, her role as Dee Mitchell in the popular ’90s sitcom, “Moesha,” and her most recent supporting role as Barbara Howard in the comedy series, “Abbott Elementary” landed her the Emmy.

She has also appeared in several movies, including A Piece of the Action, To Sleep with Anger and Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit.

Watch Ralph’s personal thank-you to fans and supporters below.